Aston Villa v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Salah Dropped To Bench As Klopp Recalls Jones
As Liverpool prepare to take on Aston Villa this evening, we can bring you the confirmed team news for the crucial Premier League encounter.
After drawing 1-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend and then watching Manchester City destroy Newcastle United 5-0, Jurgen Klopp's team are in desperate need of a convincing victory to keep up the pressure on Pep Guardiola's men.
Liverpool Team News
Klopp makes five changes to the team that drew with Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.
At the back Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas return at the expense of Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson.
Curtis Jones gets a surprise recall to the midfield and will partner Fabinho and Naby Keita who also re-takes his place in the starting XI.
Upfront Diogo Jota is recalled as Liverpool's Egyptian top scorer, Mohamed Salah, is dropped to the bench.
Liverpool Team
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;
Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;
Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota
Aston Villa Team
