Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Key Battles

Liverpool are back in Premier League action and it's a trip to the Midlands to face Aston Villa for the title-chasing Reds.

Now three points behind Manchester City with an inferior goal difference, Jurgen Klopp's side know only wins will do from here on out if it's going to be a 20th English league title.

Ahead of this clash, we've pinpointed three key areas where the game will be won and perhaps, lost.

Mohamed Salah vs Lucas Digne

The Egyptian continued his quest for peak form on the weekend as the Tottenham clash came and went without a goal for Mohamed Salah.

However, having previously tormented Lucas Digne in the Merseyside derby when the 29-year-old winger netted a brace at Goodison Park, this could be the game where he sparks back into life.

Mohamed Salah takes on Lucas Digne xCraigxThomas/NewsxImagesx

Digne wants to attack where possible and Salah may well thrive on the space left behind by the Frenchman as he attempts to get back on the goalscoring trail.

Fabinho vs Douglas Luiz

So often the crucial department of any top-flight match, these two compatriots will do battle for supremacy in the middle of the park which will undoubtedly affect the destiny of this clash.

Both Douglas Luiz and Fabinho have been integral to their respective sides this season and this meeting will be no different.

Such is the importance of Fabinho to Klopp's ranks, this will be the Brazilian's 46th appearance across all competitions for the Reds this season and perhaps one of the most important.

Sadio Mane vs Ezri Konsa

Reborn as a central striker in recent weeks, Sadio Mane will be looking to terrorise the home defence and Ezri Konsa could well be the preferred target.

Having previously been down the pecking order at Villa Park, Konsa has quickly become a mainstay of the Villa backline and the 24-year-old has been impressive under Steven Gerrard this season.

Despite a rapid rise to prominence, the Englishman is still a youngster in the grand scheme of things and Mane could target that inexperience in order to gain an attacking edge.

