Skip to main content

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Key Battles

Liverpool are back in Premier League action and it's a trip to the Midlands to face Aston Villa for the title-chasing Reds. 

Now three points behind Manchester City with an inferior goal difference, Jurgen Klopp's side know only wins will do from here on out if it's going to be a 20th English league title. 

Ahead of this clash, we've pinpointed three key areas where the game will be won and perhaps, lost. 

Mohamed Salah vs Lucas Digne

The Egyptian continued his quest for peak form on the weekend as the Tottenham clash came and went without a goal for Mohamed Salah. 

However, having previously tormented Lucas Digne in the Merseyside derby when the 29-year-old winger netted a brace at Goodison Park, this could be the game where he sparks back into life. 

Mohamed Salah takes on Lucas Digne

Mohamed Salah takes on Lucas Digne

Digne wants to attack where possible and Salah may well thrive on the space left behind by the Frenchman as he attempts to get back on the goalscoring trail. 

Fabinho vs Douglas Luiz

So often the crucial department of any top-flight match, these two compatriots will do battle for supremacy in the middle of the park which will undoubtedly affect the destiny of this clash. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both Douglas Luiz and Fabinho have been integral to their respective sides this season and this meeting will be no different. 

Fabinho challenges Douglas Luiz

Fabinho challenges Douglas Luiz

Such is the importance of Fabinho to Klopp's ranks, this will be the Brazilian's 46th appearance across all competitions for the Reds this season and perhaps one of the most important.

Sadio Mane vs Ezri Konsa

Reborn as a central striker in recent weeks, Sadio Mane will be looking to terrorise the home defence and Ezri Konsa could well be the preferred target. 

Sadio Mane and Ezri Konsa

Sadio Mane and Ezri Konsa

Having previously been down the pecking order at Villa Park, Konsa has quickly become a mainstay of the Villa backline and the 24-year-old has been impressive under Steven Gerrard this season. 

Despite a rapid rise to prominence, the Englishman is still a youngster in the grand scheme of things and Mane could target that inexperience in order to gain an attacking edge. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane 'Upset' With Liverpool Focusing On Mohamed Salah Contract | Bayern Munich Want To Sign The Winger

By Matt Thielen37 minutes ago
Fabinho Sadio Mane
Quotes

'That's A Forearm Smash' - Ex Referee Says Liverpool Midfielder Should Have Seen Red Against Tottenham

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich Want Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane In 'Statement Transfer' - LFC Contract Talks Described As 'Difficult'

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Sign Calvin Ramsay For £6m | Long Term Trent Alexander-Arnold Replacement

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Complete Club Record Transfer Signing After Beating Tottenham And Leeds United

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Submit New Transfer Bid For Aurelien Tchouameni | Reds Lead The Race

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Steven Gerrard
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp On Whether Steven Gerrard Could Be His Successor At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Lead The Race To Sign Aurelien Tchouameni

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago