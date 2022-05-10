Aston Villa vs. Liverpool | Predicted XI | EPL
The Reds travel to Villa Park on Tuesday looking to rebound from their draw at the weekend. Here is LFC Transfer Room's predicted XI:
Defense - Trent Alexander-Arnold; Joel Matip; Virgil Van Dijk; Kostas Tsimikas
A bit of rest is in order for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas could use some minutes to stay fresh.
Likewise, Ibrahima Konate has played a lot of late and it will be important to maintain Joel Matip's rhythm.
Midfield - Fabinho; Jordan Henderson; Naby Keïta
Thiago's minutes need to be managed carefully and could do with a rest. After playing minimally against Tottenham, Naby Keïta can come in in the Spaniard's place.
Additionally, look for Klopp to limit Fabinho and Jordan Henderson's minutes on Tuesday should the Reds put the game to bed early.
Forwards - Mohamed Salah; Diogo Jota; Luis Diaz
Much like in defense and midfield, a bit of rotation is in order for Jurgen Klopp's forward line.
Liverpool will be eager to have a fit and firing Diogo Jota to call upon and the Portuguese could use this match as a way to restore his form.
Luis Diaz was bright against Tottenham and will likely occupy the left wing.
