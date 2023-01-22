Athletic Club v Real Madrid - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Real Madrid will be looking to keep as much pressure as possible on La Liga leaders Barcelona when they take to the road to play the Athletic Club on Sunday.

Liverpool are due to play Carlo Ancelotti's team in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and Reds fans can check out the form of Los Blancos ahead of that match.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1, and Viaplay UK.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

Viewers in India can tune in on Sports 18, Sports 18 HD, and JioTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports Connect.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

