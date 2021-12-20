Athletic Reveal VAR Excuse For Harry Kane's Let Off From Paul Tierney And Chris Kavanagh As Andy Robertson's Receives Red Card

Athletic's David Ornstein reveals ridiculous reason why VAR official Chris Kavanagh didn't advise Paul Tierney to send England captain Harry Kane off in yesterday's controversial match between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Yesterday's huge clash was full of drama and entertainment, which saw a few poor decisions made by the referee Paul Tierney and VAR referee Chris Kavanagh.

Liverpool came out of London with just a point after three huge calls went against them, two of them being completely wrong. One of the calls was a challenge on Andy Robertson from golden boy Harry Kane.

A challenge which Kane had his studs up as he slid into the Scotland captain. Luckily for Robertson, he jumped up enough to avoid full contact from Kane's force.

Unluckily for Liverpool, it was the jump from Robertson that made VAR official Chris Kavanagh not to advise referee Paul Tierney on looking back at the challenge and give a deserved red card.

As written by Athletic's David Ornstein, as Andy Robertson jumped and avoided the leg breaking challeneg full on, the tackle was deemed to be a yellow card rather than a red card.

Author Verdict

I don't believe it. There needs to be consequence and accountability now for referees and match officials. If there isn't, then it just stinks of something much worse than just bad officiating.

The incompetence and sheer state of the decisions over the years officials have made sometimes don't make sense logically. When VAR came in, we expected they can't get things wrong.

Ask yourself one thing. Why is everyone else but the officials see the same incident and have the same outcome? The excuse of 'he's only human' can't come in when all the rest of us are humans too.

Yes the on field match official can miss things, but the officials laid back in a room using VAR can see exactly what we see.

It goes beyond incompetence, it begs the question of either are they good enough for the job? Or much worse, are they corrupt?