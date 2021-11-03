Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool: What Happened The Last Time Klopp Met Simeone?

What happened the last time Liverpool played Atletico Madrid? LFC Transfer Room takes a look at what occurred.

October 19th, 2021 - Atlético Madrid 2 Liverpool 3

Atlético Starting XI

J. Oblak, Felipe, G. Kondogbia, M. Hermoso, Koke, K. Trippier, Y. Ferreira Carrasco, R. De Paul, T. Lemar, J. Félix, A. Griezmann

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, A. Robertson, V. van Dijk, J. Matip, T. Alexander-Arnold, J. Milner, J. Henderson, N. Keïta, S. Mané, R. Firmino, M. Salah

Mohamed Salah (Photo by: Ivan Abanades Medina Cordon Press/Sipa USA)

First Half

Liverpool was the team that got in the first couple of punches. In the 8th minute, Mohamed Salah received the ball on the wing and dribbled past three Atlético players to get to the top of the box. He squeezed off a shot that James Milner put a toe on to deflect the ball past Jan Oblak.

Five minutes later, Trent Alexander-Arnold put in a cross that was half-cleared. The clearance fell to Naby Keïta at the edge of the box, and he lashed the ball into the back of the net on the volley.

It didn’t take long for Atlético to hit back, though. Thomas Lemar received the ball from a short corner, blew past Keïta on the byline, and pulled the ball back across the Liverpool area.

The pass found Koke at the edge of the 18-yard box, who put in a shot that Antoine Griezmann got a toe on to put the ball in the back of the net.

In the 34th minute, Atlético found the equalizer. João Félix received the ball in the midfield, turned past Keïta, and put a pass into Griezmann.

The French striker came onto the ball and touched it past Virgil van Dijk before firing his shot low past a helpless Alisson Becker.

Atlético had two other chances in the first half that were good looks at goal. Alisson made a fantastic save in the 27th minute to deny Griezmann and denied Félix a goal a few minutes before halftime.

Alisson Becker Photo by Pablo Morano / IPA/Sipa USA

Second Half

The second half started with Liverpool looking bright, but Atlético matched them in the early minutes. A red card in the 52nd minute changed the course of the rest of the game.

Griezmann went to take down a clearance but didn’t look where his high boot was heading. The Frenchman’s studs connected with Roberto Firmino’s face and the Atlético striker was sent off.

Liverpool dominated possession for the rest of the game but didn’t get too many clear opportunities. The third goal for the Reds came from a penalty.

Substitute Diogo Jota chased a ball over the top from Alexander-Arnold and was brought down by Mario Hermoso. Salah stepped up to take the penalty and cooly converted.

There was still more drama in the game, though. An Atlético free-kick was put into the box, and a clumsy challenge from Jota brought down substitute José Giménez. However, referee Daniel Siebert overturned his decision after consulting VAR.

The final chance for Atlético came in the third minute of stoppage time. Substitute Luis Suárez teed up his fellow substitute Ángel Correa, but the Argentinian couldn’t convert.

The match finished 3-2 to Liverpool.

Analysis and a Look Ahead to Tuesday’s Match

Liverpool came out of the gates firing, but sloppy defense neutralized their lead. Lemar and Griezmann were the two standout players on Atlético who tore up Liverpool’s midfield and defense.

Liverpool was sharp up top but struggled to create chances after their first two goals. After Griezmann’s red card, the dynamic of the match changed. Atlético stayed compact and held off Liverpool for twenty minutes, but a clumsy challenge cost them the penalty that won the game.

Atlético heads to Anfield needing a positive result from the fixture, but they will be missing both Griezmann and Lemar as well as Stefan Savić. Liverpool will be without Milner, Keïta, and Harvey Elliot but will have the home supporters to give them a boost.

The Reds are the favorites to win the match, and a win will put them into the next round of the Champions League competition.