Watch Atletico Madrid Felipe Receive a Straight Red Card for Dissent Against Liverpool

Atletico Madrid's centre-back Felipe has been shown a straight red card against Liverpool due to dissent towards the referee.

There has been another red card in a Liverpool v Atletico Madrid game.

Last time it was for Antoine Griezmann's dangerous tackle on Roberto Firmino, now it's for dissent towards a referee.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After fouling Sadio Mane on the halfway line, Felipe was guaranteed a yellow card.

However, the Brazilian refused to listen to the referee and ran away from the official when he wanted to show the defender the yellow card.

The referee blew his whistle three times but Felipe ignored it each time.

This resulted in the Atletico Madrid defender being shown a straight red card.

Watch the red card here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino

Team News

Liverpool make five changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Fabinho returns from injury to bolster the midfield in place of Curtis Jones. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also recalled to replace the injured Naby Keita.

Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota also return to the starting XI. Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson and Roberto Firmino drop to the bench.

Keita, James Milner and Harvey Elliott are all missing through injury.

