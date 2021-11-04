Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
‘They Are Decisions of the Referees That Punish Us a Lot’ - Jan Oblak on Felipe’s Red Card Against Liverpool

Author:

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has spoken about Felipe's red card against Liverpool.

In Wednesday's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp's Reds were up by two goals before the 25 minute mark.

However, the game was fully over when Atletico Madrid defender Felipe got given a straight red.

Felipe Sadio Mane

At the time, no one was sure if it was given for the foul or for ignoring the referee.

After watching footage, it seemed liked Felipe refused to take his booking and the referee was asking him multiple times to come over to him.

The defender ignored him which looked like it was dissent and the referee sent him off for that.

Despite it looking the red card was for dissent, UEFA confirmed to BT Sports during the game that the red card was for the challenge on Sadio Mane.

Jan Oblak on Felipe's Red Card 

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak had this to say about the situation after the game.

"Already in the first game, once, and again today. It is difficult to talk about this. They are decisions of the referees that punish us a lot. 

"In the matches against Porto and Milan there were similar actions and the players were not expelled.

“They are decisions that we cannot influence, we cannot change. I did not see the foul from very close, I thought the referee was going to give the yellow and then change the red, I did not see the foul. 

"In a similar action today there is no red and the other day yes.”

