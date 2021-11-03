Atletico Madrid Striker Luis Suarez Reflects On Liverpool Defeat And Discusses Approach For Matchday Four

Former Liverpool player Luis Suarez is looking forward to returning to Anfield with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League.

In Madrid, Liverpool came out on top 3-2 in a brilliant match that saw Antoine Griezmann shown a red card.

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO/Sipa USA)

The Uruguayan was speaking to UEFA.com when he reflected on the match in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool

“If from the first until the last whistle you don't play with conviction, with personality and desire to win, if you get distracted in a Champions League game, you pay for it.”

“I think that's what happened against Liverpool. We started very well, but they are strong and intelligent and very experienced, and they were ahead in the first 20 to 25 minutes, until we got back in the game.”

“I think in the second half, after Antoine Griezmann was sent off, we were a bit down because we had one man less, but we kept playing to the same standard. The pace was very high, and they started to attack a little bit more until the penalty.”

Liverpool Will Have ‘Extra Player’ On Wednesday

Whilst Suarez acknowledges Liverpool’s strengths, he does think there are some weaknesses that Diego Simeone’s team can look to exploit.

The 34 year old knows as well as anyone however how difficult it will be against a Liverpool team with the Anfield crowd behind them on a European night.

“We know how good Liverpool are on the counterattack when they get the ball up to their pacy attackers.”

“We know they have some weaknesses we could exploit in our favour and we should exploit them again in the next game.”

“We have to pay attention because, besides using those strengths, they have an extra player, which is the Anfield crowd, and that makes things harder for us.”

