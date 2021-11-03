Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Atletico Madrid Striker Luis Suarez Reflects On Liverpool Defeat And Discusses Approach For Matchday Four

    Author:

    Former Liverpool player Luis Suarez is looking forward to returning to Anfield with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League.

    In Madrid, Liverpool came out on top 3-2 in a brilliant match that saw Antoine Griezmann shown a red card.

    Luis Suarez

    The Uruguayan was speaking to UEFA.com when he reflected on the match in Madrid.

    Read More

    Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool

    “If from the first until the last whistle you don't play with conviction, with personality and desire to win, if you get distracted in a Champions League game, you pay for it.”

    “I think that's what happened against Liverpool. We started very well, but they are strong and intelligent and very experienced, and they were ahead in the first 20 to 25 minutes, until we got back in the game.”

    “I think in the second half, after Antoine Griezmann was sent off, we were a bit down because we had one man less, but we kept playing to the same standard. The pace was very high, and they started to attack a little bit more until the penalty.”

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Liverpool Will Have ‘Extra Player’ On Wednesday

    Whilst Suarez acknowledges Liverpool’s strengths, he does think there are some weaknesses that Diego Simeone’s team can look to exploit.

    The 34 year old knows as well as anyone however how difficult it will be against a Liverpool team with the Anfield crowd behind them on a European night.

    “We know how good Liverpool are on the counterattack when they get the ball up to their pacy attackers.”

    “We know they have some weaknesses we could exploit in our favour and we should exploit them again in the next game.”

    “We have to pay attention because, besides using those strengths, they have an extra player, which is the Anfield crowd, and that makes things harder for us.”

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Luis Suarez
    Match Coverage

    Atletico Madrid Striker Luis Suarez Reflects On Liverpool Defeat And Discusses Approach For Matchday Four

    just now
    AXA Training Centre
    News

    Photo:New Mural At AXA Training Centre To Celebrate Legendary Liverpool Goalkeepers Including Alisson And Adrian

    30 minutes ago
    Gini Wijnaldum
    Interviews

    'Hard To Compare These Two Teams' - Gini Wijnaldum On Liverpool And PSG

    1 hour ago
    Mohamed Salah
    Interviews

    Cameroon Legend Says It’s ‘Hard To Say’ Mohamed Salah Deserves The Ballon d’Or

    2 hours ago
    Hwang Hee-Chan
    Interviews

    ‘I Discovered How Much of a Brick Wall He Is!’ - Wolves Forward Hwang Hee-Chan on Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk

    4 hours ago
    Jordan Henderson
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jordan Henderson Press Conference - Henderson On Atletico Madrid

    12 hours ago
    Kieran Trippier Andy Robertson
    Match Coverage

    ‘The Atmosphere Will Be Electric’ - Kieran Trippier Speaks About Anfield Ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Clash

    13 hours ago
    Diego Simeone Jurgen Klopp
    Match Coverage

    Diego Simeone Says He Will Not Shake Jurgen Klopp’s Hand After the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Game at Anfield

    13 hours ago