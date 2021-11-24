Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Atletico Madrid V AC Milan | UEFA Champions League Group B

Author:

AC Milan travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid knowing that they must win to keep alive their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

They have taken just one point in the first four games with Liverpool already confirmed as group winners.

Champions League UCL Trophy

Milan come in a bad spirit as they lost their first game in the league this season when they lost 4-3 to Fiorentina on Saturday night with Liverpool target Dusan Vlahovic scoring twice. 

Both teams will have an eye on Porto’s tough trip to Liverpool and the opportunity to gain valuable points in the group.

Dusan Vlahovic celebrates his goal during a serie A football match between Fiorentina and FC Juventus

Atletico Madrid won the league last season but have not had similar success this time as they sit four points off their city rivals Real Madrid who are in top spot, having won three of their last six games.

Antoine Griezmann Thomas Lemar

Antoine Griezmann is available again after Atleti were successful in appealing a second game of suspension on his red card against Liverpool but Felipe will miss out after he was sent off at Anfield.

Right-back Kieran Trippier will be missing due to a shoulder injury and Joao Felix due to a calf problem.

Joao Felix

Head to Head

Atletico certainly have their say over the Rossoneri as they have an impressive record against the Italians and have won all three matches played in the Champions League.

Milan have only won one of their last 16 games against Spanish opponents in the UEFA Champions League (D6 L9).

This would again prove a stern test for Milan but they know this game has to be won to give them a chance to qualify for the knockout stages along with Liverpool from the group of death.

Champions League UCL Trophy
