Atletico Madrid v Barcelona - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

There is a huge clash in La Liga on Sunday evening as Atletico Madrid host league leaders Barcelona.

Xavi's team will be looking to capitalise on Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat at Villarreal on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the table but Diego Simeone will want to cement his team's top-four position with a positive result.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of players that are likely to be on show for Barcelona including Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Ousmane Dembele so Reds fans can check in on their progress.

Frenkie de Jong IMAGO / Pressinphoto Gavi IMAGO / Pressinphoto Ousmane Dembele IMAGO / Action Plus

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV, ITV4, and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In Canada, the match can be watched on tsn.com, and the TSN app.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport and beIN Sports Connect.

Viewers in India can tune in on Sports 18, Sports 18 HD, and Voot Select.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, Canal+, and DStv Now.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |