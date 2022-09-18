Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid | Where To Watch / Live Stream | La Liga

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid make the short trip to face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

After their game against Chelsea was postponed, Liverpool fans can tune in to see how reported transfer targets Marcos Llorente and Federico Valverde fare in what promises to be an intense derby match.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Monday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV4, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2, and Premier Player HD.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, MTV India, and Voot Select.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

International viewers can also tune in via Bet365.

