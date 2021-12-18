Tottenham v Liverpool: Antonio Conte Looking Forward To Be Being Taught A Lesson By Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash between Tottenham and Liverpool, Antonio Conte speaks of his admiration for Jurgen Klopp and the job he has done at Anfield.

The Christmas fixtures are here, and with the majority of them being postponed due to Covid outbreaks, Tottenham and Liverpool will have all eyes on them as they go head to head live on Sky Sports.

The Reds find themselves one point behind league leaders Manchester City, as both teams seem to be starting to break away from the rest. The level the front two have hit in recent years has become unreachable for the other 18 teams.

Tottenham manager sees Sunday's match as an opportunity for his Tottenham team to learn from Liverpool and admits that it will be a hard match for the London-based side.

“On Sunday, we play against a team that can teach us a lot, because I think Jurgen Klopp, when he arrived at Liverpool, he started a fantastic job. But the first season they didn't (achieve) so much, but the work began.

"If you want to reach this level, you need work, time, patience and investment (on transfers).

“Liverpool have many solutions during the game. It won't be easy but we have to work as a team. We prepare for the game.

“We know very well we are facing one of the best teams in the world, but, at the same time, I think that it's good to have this type of game, because we want to understand (how to face) these top teams.

“Liverpool are strong, always. I think Jurgen made a fantastic job with Liverpool. He needed a bit of time, but the club understood Jurgen was the right person and he has created a strong, strong team.”

Conte also states that he is amazed when watching the Reds but he does have a plan to counter act what how Liverpool play.

“It’s amazing to watch them, the intensity, the passion, for all the work they show during the game.

“We know we’re facing one of the best teams now in Europe, maybe the world, at the same time, we want to play this game and to see where we are.

“Sometimes, they like it when the opponent press them, because they find the space, and their players in space are very strong. Mo Salah is one of these players. At the same time, you have to have a plan to play against them.”

