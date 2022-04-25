'Attwell Got This One Right Too' - Ex Referee On Controversial Decision During Liverpool's Merseyside Derby Victory

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has been speaking about some of the controversial moments in Sunday's Merseyside derby.

In an ill-tempered affair, Liverpool eventually ran out 2-0 winners against Everton at Anfield thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi but the game could have boiled over in several heated moments.

Speaking in his Daily Mail column, Clattenburg had a word of warning for Everton's talented winger Anthony Gordon.

"Unfortunately, Everton's Anthony Gordon is in danger of picking up a reputation for trying to con referees — and that won't help him in his career.

"He tried to fool Stuart Attwell into thinking Naby Keita had fouled him in the box when he hadn't.

"It was an obvious dive and, with VAR, players should know they cannot get away with penalty-box antics any more. Someone ought to remind the youngster of that."

Clattenburg also believes that referee Attwell was spot on again when Gordon went down again in the box under a challenge from Joel Matip.

"In the second half, Gordon went down again when Joel Matip challenged him. Everton screamed for a penalty, but Attwell got this one right too.

There wasn't enough for a spot-kick and playing on was the correct call."

