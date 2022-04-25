Skip to main content

'Attwell Got This One Right Too' - Ex Referee On Controversial Decision During Liverpool's Merseyside Derby Victory

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has been speaking about some of the controversial moments in Sunday's Merseyside derby.

In an ill-tempered affair, Liverpool eventually ran out 2-0 winners against Everton at Anfield thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi but the game could have boiled over in several heated moments.

Anthony Gordon

Speaking in his Daily Mail column, Clattenburg had a word of warning for Everton's talented winger Anthony Gordon.

"Unfortunately, Everton's Anthony Gordon is in danger of picking up a reputation for trying to con referees — and that won't help him in his career.

"He tried to fool Stuart Attwell into thinking Naby Keita had fouled him in the box when he hadn't.

"It was an obvious dive and, with VAR, players should know they cannot get away with penalty-box antics any more. Someone ought to remind the youngster of that."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Clattenburg also believes that referee Attwell was spot on again when Gordon went down again in the box under a challenge from Joel Matip.

"In the second half, Gordon went down again when Joel Matip challenged him. Everton screamed for a penalty, but Attwell got this one right too.

There wasn't enough for a spot-kick and playing on was the correct call."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Origi Helps Reds To Merseyside Derby Win

By Neil Andrew57 minutes ago
Divock Origi
Quotes

'He Is A World-Class Striker' - Jurgen Klopp On Divock Origi As Belgian Helps Turn Merseyside Derby In Liverpool's Favour

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Alisson Becker
Match Coverage

Watch: Hilarious Moment Alisson Becker Mimicks Jordan Pickford As Liverpool Beat Everton In Merseyside Derby

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

'Football Without Origi Is Nothing' - Fans React As Divock Helps Liverpool Win Merseyside Derby

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino
Columns

Stats: How Luis Diaz Has Sparked New Life Into Roberto Firmino And Sadio Mane

By Joe Dixon15 hours ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
Opinions

Build Divock Origi A Statue | Liverpool Vs. Everton | Merseyside Derby

By Damon Carr16 hours ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Match Highlights | Premier League | Robertson & Origi Goals Win Merseyside Derby

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts To Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Merseyside Derby | Premier League

By Matt Thielen16 hours ago