November 21, 2021
'Baller' - Liverpool Fans React To Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Performance In 4-0 Victory Against Former Club Arsenal

Liverpool ran out convincing 4-0 winners against Arsenal at Anfield yesterday and the performance of one 28 year old caught the eye for the Reds on social media.

Goals came from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino as Jurgen Klopp's team took apart the Gunners.

The performance of former Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showed that he now seems to be getting back to something like his best form.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

It has been a frustrating couple of seasons for the player as he initially struggled with injury and once fit has never managed a regular run of games in the starting XI.

Despite the goals coming from others areas on the pitch, Oxlade-Chamberlain's performance against his old club didn't go under the radar as Liverpool fans took to Twitter.

'Brilliant Ox, only midfielder whos got speed, drives forward with the ball an shoots from outside the box. Only thing is hes inconsistent. Really want him to do well cos when hes on it hes brilliant. Just get the consistency levels up lad'

'Can't underestimate the importance of regular starts for an explosive player like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Today is the first time in almost two years that he has made a third consecutive start and, so far, he's been brilliant.'

'Well timed quality performance Been showing signs of life this season Hopefully stay injury free and build on it'

'Baller'

