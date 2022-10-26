Barcelona v Bayern Munich: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

Barcelona are in real trouble in Group C and need to beat Bayern Munich on Wednesday or risk missing out on qualification to the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Several players linked with Liverpool over recent months will be in action including Gavi, Ousmane Dembele, Leroy Sane as well as former Reds player Sadio Mane.

Gavi IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Ousmane Dembele IMAGO / Bernd König Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane IMAGO / Jan Huebner

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 5, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

