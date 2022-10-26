Skip to main content
Barcelona v Bayern Munich: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

IMAGO  / Pressinphoto

Barcelona v Bayern Munich: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

We bring you all the details of how to watch several Liverpool targets in action as Barcelona host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Barcelona are in real trouble in Group C and need to beat Bayern Munich on Wednesday or risk missing out on qualification to the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Several players linked with Liverpool over recent months will be in action including GaviOusmane DembeleLeroy Sane as well as former Reds player Sadio Mane.

Gavi

Gavi Xavi

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele

Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane

Leroy Sane Sadio Mane

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time:   12:00pm PT

Central time:  2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at  12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at  5:00am AEST (Thursday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 5, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Ajax v Liverpool Predicted Lineup, Thiago Still Out, Konate & Nunez To Return?

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Ajax Mohamed Salah Calvin Bassey
Match Coverage

Ajax v Liverpool Team News, UEFA Champions League Group A

By Neil Andrew
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Ajax v Liverpool: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
News

Liverpool Injury News: Huge Updates On Darwin Nunez, Thiago Alcantara, And Ibrahima Konate

By Damon Carr
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Ajax v Liverpool - Pundit Leaks Possible Liverpool Team Ahead of Champions League Clash

By Justin Foster
Federico Valverde
Match Coverage

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho
Match Coverage

UEFA Champions League Group A: What Do Liverpool Need To Qualify For The Round Of 16?

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Match Coverage

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew