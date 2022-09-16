Barcelona v Elche | Where To Watch / Live Stream
Barcelona host Elche on Saturday in La Liga and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool fans can tune in to see how reported transfer target Gavi fares as Barcelona look to continue their good start to the season.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:15pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:15am ET
Pacific time: 7:15am PT
Central time: 9:15am CT
India
Kick-off is at 7:45pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 12:15am AEST (Sunday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TUDN.ca and the TUDN app.
Viewers in India can watch the match on MTV India, Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
International viewers can stream the game on Bet365.
