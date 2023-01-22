Barcelona v Getafe - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Leaders Barcelona host Getafe in a La Liga clash looking to extend their lead at the top to six points before Real Madrid play the Athletic Club immediately after the match at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

Several Liverpool targets including Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Ousmane Dembele could be in action for Xavi's team.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:30pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30pm ET

Pacific time: 9:30am PT

Central time: 11:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 11:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 3:30am AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 6:30pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1, and Viaplay UK.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Viewers in India can tune in on JioTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports Connect.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

