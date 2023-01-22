Barcelona v Getafe - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Leaders Barcelona host Getafe in a La Liga clash looking to extend their lead at the top to six points before Real Madrid play the Athletic Club immediately after the match at the Nou Camp on Sunday.
Several Liverpool targets including Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Ousmane Dembele could be in action for Xavi's team.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 5:30pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 12:30pm ET
Pacific time: 9:30am PT
Central time: 11:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 11:00pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 3:30am AEST
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 6:30pm (GMT+1)
Read More
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1, and Viaplay UK.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN.ca and the TSN app.
Viewers in India can tune in on JioTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports Connect.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.
