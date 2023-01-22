Skip to main content
Barcelona v Getafe - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / agefotostock

Barcelona v Getafe - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

All the key details as Barcelona face Getafe in La Liga on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Leaders Barcelona host Getafe in a La Liga clash looking to extend their lead at the top to six points before Real Madrid play the Athletic Club immediately after the match at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

Several Liverpool targets including Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Ousmane Dembele could be in action for Xavi's team.

Barcelona Frenkie De Jong

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:30pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time:  12:30pm ET

Pacific time:   9:30am PT

Central time:  11:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 11:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 3:30am AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 6:30pm (GMT+1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1, and Viaplay UK.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Viewers in India can tune in on JioTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports Connect.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Etihad Stadium
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Wolves - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Emirates Stadium
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Manchester United - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Liverpool In Takeover Talks With Qatar Investment Authority Representatives

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Anfield Stalemate Bumps Reds Up to 8th

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Taylor Hinds
Match Coverage

Chelsea FC Women v Liverpool FC Women - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool James Milner
News

Jurgen Klopp Hints James Milner Could Extend Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Chelsea Confirmed Team News - Klopp Proves Loyal To Team Who Defeated Wolves In Midweek As Alexander-Arnold, Henderson & Fabinho Are Left Out

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Naby Keita
News

Report: 'A Possibility' Naby Keita Extends Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew