Barcelona v Inter Milan: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Champions League

Barcelona host Inter Milan on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match which could involve a number of Liverpool targets.
Barcelona face Inter Milan at the Nou Camp on Wednesday in a crucial UEFA Champions League Group C match.

Bayern Munich currently tops the group with nine points from three games with the Serie A team on six points. Xavi's Barcelona are struggling with just three points so far.

A number of Liverpool transfer targets including GaviOusmane DembeleNicolo Barella, and Marcelo Brozovic could be in action for what promises to be an entertaining match.

SSC Napoli v FC Internazionale - Serie A Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy on 12 February 2022.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:   12:00pm PT

Central time:  2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 4, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, Univision, TUDN USA, and the TUDN app.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

