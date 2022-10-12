Barcelona v Inter Milan: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
Barcelona face Inter Milan at the Nou Camp on Wednesday in a crucial UEFA Champions League Group C match.
Bayern Munich currently tops the group with nine points from three games with the Serie A team on six points. Xavi's Barcelona are struggling with just three points so far.
A number of Liverpool transfer targets including Gavi, Ousmane Dembele, Nicolo Barella, and Marcelo Brozovic could be in action for what promises to be an entertaining match.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 4, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, Univision, TUDN USA, and the TUDN app.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.
