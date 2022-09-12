Skip to main content
IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

Bayern Munich v Barcelona | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | Champions League

We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool transfer target Gavi in Champions League action as he and Barcelona face off against Reds legend Sadio Mane and Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Bayern Munich host Barcelona on Tuesday in the Champions League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Reported Liverpool transfer target Gavi will be in action against former Red Sadio Mane in what promises to be a fantastic clash between the two European giants.

Gavi

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time:   12:00pm PT

Central time:  2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, BT Sport Ultimate, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, Univision, Univision Now, TUDN USA, and the TUDN app.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony LIV and JioTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

Barcelona

