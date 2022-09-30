Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Bayern Munich host Bayer Leverkusen on Friday in the Bundesliga and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool target Leroy Sane will be in action for Bayern as well as former Reds legend Sadio Mane as the German champions try and recover from a poor start to the season that sees them currently in 5th place.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 2:30pm ET
Pacific time: 11:30am PT
Central time: 1:30pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:00am IST (Saturday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 4:30am AEST (Saturday)
Read More
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Go Extra.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, and Sportsnet.ca.
In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Gareth Southgate Explains Trent Alexander-Arnold England Omission
- Report: Liverpool Could Spend Big On Enzo Fernandez In January
- Arthur Melo's Agent Speaks To Liverpool's Reported Regret Of Signing Him
- Report: Liverpool 'Intensify' Move For England Star Jude Bellingham Ahead Of Real Madrid
- Liverpool Injury Update: Naby Keita & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Expected Return Dates Revealed
- Report: Naby Keita Tops Borussia Dortmund Wishlist, Possible Replacement For Jude Bellingham?
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |