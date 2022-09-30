Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Bayern Munich host Bayer Leverkusen on Friday in the Bundesliga and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool target Leroy Sane will be in action for Bayern as well as former Reds legend Sadio Mane as the German champions try and recover from a poor start to the season that sees them currently in 5th place.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 2:30pm ET

Pacific time: 11:30am PT

Central time: 1:30pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:00am IST (Saturday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 4:30am AEST (Saturday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Go Extra.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, and Sportsnet.ca.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect.

