Bayern Munich v Freiburg: Live Stream, Where To Watch On TV, Bundesliga
Former Liverpool player Sadio Mane and reported transfer target Leroy Sane will be in action for Bayern Munich as they take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.
Despite dominating a difficult Champions League group, Bayern have struggled in the league and sit in 5th place currently, three places and two points behind Freiburg.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 6:30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 1:30pm ET
Pacific time: 10:30pm PT
Central time: 12:30pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 11:00pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 3:30am AEST (Monday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Arena and Sky GO.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now, and Sportsnet.ca.
In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.
