Bayern Munich v Freiburg: Live Stream, Where To Watch On TV, Bundesliga

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Bayern Munich host Freiburg on Sunday in the Bundesliga and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
  Author:
  Publish date:

Former Liverpool player Sadio Mane and reported transfer target Leroy Sane will be in action for Bayern Munich as they take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Despite dominating a difficult Champions League group, Bayern have struggled in the league and sit in 5th place currently, three places and two points behind Freiburg.

Leroy Sane Sadio Mane

Leroy Sane has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 6:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time   1:30pm ET

Pacific time:   10:30pm PT

Central time:  12:30pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 11:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 3:30am AEST (Monday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Arena and Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now, and Sportsnet.ca.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

