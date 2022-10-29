Bayern Munich v Mainz: Where To Watch / Live Stream, Bundesliga
Bayern Munich host Mainz on Saturday in the Bundesliga after a brilliant victory away in Barcelona on Wednesday.
Liverpool target Leroy Sane and former Red Sadio Mane will be in action as Bayern try and overtake Union Berlin at the top of the table.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 2:30 pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 9:30 am ET
Pacific time: 6:30 am PT
Central time: 8:30 am CT
India
Kick-off is at 7:00 pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 11:30 pm AEST
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV but the match can be watched by international viewers on Bet365.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific and Sportsnet.ca.
In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports Connect.
