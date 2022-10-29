Bayern Munich v Mainz: Where To Watch / Live Stream, Bundesliga

Bayern Munich host Mainz on Saturday in the Bundesliga after a brilliant victory away in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Liverpool target Leroy Sane and former Red Sadio Mane will be in action as Bayern try and overtake Union Berlin at the top of the table.

Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane will try and help Bayern Munich take top spot in the Bundesliga on Saturday. IMAGO / Jan Huebner

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:30 pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 9:30 am ET

Pacific time: 6:30 am PT

Central time: 8:30 am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:00 pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:30 pm AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV but the match can be watched by international viewers on Bet365.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific and Sportsnet.ca.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports Connect.

