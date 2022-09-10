Skip to main content

Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

We bring you all the details of how to watch former Liverpool player Sadio Mane and reported transfer target Leroy Sane in Bundesliga action.
Bayern Munich host VfB Stuttgart on Saturday in the Bundesliga and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

As the Premier League takes a temporary pause, fans still looking for a football fix can find all the details for the match here.

Former Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane will be in action for Munich along with reported summer transfer target Leroy Sane.

Sadio Mane

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2.30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 9:30am ET

Pacific time:  6:30am PT

Central time: 8:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:00pm IST 

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:30pm AEST 

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV but can be streamed on Bet365.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus and can be streamed on Sportsnet.ca.

Viewers in India can watch the match via Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports Connect.

