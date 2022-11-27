Skip to main content
Belgium v Morocco - Where To Watch, TV Channels, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F

IMAGO / Xinhua

All the key details as Liverpool target Youri Tielemans and Belgium face Morocco in World Cup Group F on Sunday.
Liverpool target Youri Tielemans will be in action for Belgium on Sunday as they take on Morocco in Group F.

The Belgians were fortunate to pick up a victory over Canada and Roberto Martinez will therefore be expecting a much-improved performance from his team.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 1:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 8:00am ET

Pacific time:   5:00am PT

Central time:  7:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 2:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

