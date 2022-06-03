Belgium v Netherlands: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk In International Action
Belgium take on Netherlands in the first matches of the UEFA Nations League group stages and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the game.
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool will be in action for the Dutch before he sets off on a well-deserved summer break.
Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game if you are looking for a football fix now the season has ended and want to see Van Dijk in action.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off: 7:45pm
Belgium
Kick-off: 8:45pm
Netherlands
Kick-off: 8:45pm
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT
Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player HD.
For viewers in Belgium, the match can be watched on VTM.
For supporters in the Netherlands, the match will be available on NPO Zapp.
For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, and the Fox Sports App.
For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
