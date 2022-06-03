Skip to main content
Belgium v Netherlands: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk In International Action

Belgium take on Netherlands in the first matches of the UEFA Nations League group stages and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the game.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool will be in action for the Dutch before he sets off on a well-deserved summer break.

Virgil van Dijk

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game if you are looking for a football fix now the season has ended and want to see Van Dijk in action.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off: 7:45pm

Belgium

Kick-off: 8:45pm

Netherlands

Kick-off: 8:45pm

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time kick-off:  2:45pm ET

Pacific time kick-off:   11:45am PT

Central time kick-off:  1:45pm CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player HD.

For viewers in Belgium, the match can be watched on VTM.

For supporters in the Netherlands, the match will be available on NPO Zapp.

For US viewers, the game will be available on fuboTV, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, and the Fox Sports App.

For viewers in Canada, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

