Belgium v Wales | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
Belgium take on Wales in UEFA Nations League A, Group 4 on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool target Youri Tielemans will be in action as Belgium try to hunt down the Netherlands at the top of the group. Rob Page's Wales have been disappointing so far and have just one point after four matches.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:45pm BST
Belgium
The match kicks off at 8:45pm CEST
United States of America
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
Read More
India
Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Friday)
Australia
Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Friday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports HD.
For viewers in Belgium, the match can be watched on RTL TVI, RTL Play, and VTM.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, and the Fox Sports app.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Stengel Fires Newly Promoted Liverpool To 2-1 Win Over Defending Champions Chelsea
- International Break - Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players
- 'Liverpool I'd Play For' - Midfield Target Reveals Dream To Play For The Reds
- Tottenham's Cristian Romero Claims Virgil Van Dijk And Lisandro Martinez Are League's Best
- Leicester City U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s | Arthur Melo Helps Reds To Victory
- Report: Liverpool Have Already Made A Move To Sign Jude Bellingham
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |