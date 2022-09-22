Skip to main content
Belgium v Wales | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

IMAGO / Action Plus

We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool target Youri Tielemans in action for Belgium as they host Wales in a Nations League clash.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Belgium take on Wales in UEFA Nations League A, Group 4 on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool target Youri Tielemans will be in action as Belgium try to hunt down the Netherlands at the top of the group. Rob Page's Wales have been disappointing so far and have just one point after four matches.

Youri Tielemans

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

Belgium

The match kicks off at 8:45pm CEST

United States of America

Eastern time  2:45pm ET

Pacific time:  11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Friday)

Australia

Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Friday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports HD.

For viewers in Belgium, the match can be watched on RTL TVI, RTL Play, and VTM.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, and the Fox Sports app.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

