Match Preview: Benfica vs Liverpool | Champions League Quarter-Final

Liverpool play Benfica tonight in the first leg of the Champions League Quarter-Final. Here is what to expect.

Jürgen Klopp and his Red Men travel to Lisbon for a Champions League cracker with a fully fit squad available for selection.

Naby Keita has resumed training again after his knee injury and Curtis Jones' knock last time out in the win against Watford was only minor.

The timing could not have come at a better time for Liverpool with their packed April schedule well and truly underway.

The Reds overcame a frustrating Watford side in the league and now face their most important two weeks in recent history as they come up against Benfica over two legs of a CL quarter-final; followed by a game which is being hailed as a 'Premier League title decider' against Manchester City and an FA Cup semi-final against Pep Guardiola's men once more.

On Tuesday, it will be all eyes on Estadio da Luz for the first leg of another Champions League knockout game for The Reds.

Liverpool Team News

As previously mentioned, Liverpool have a fully fit squad available for selection so expect some rotation, especially since Sunday's upcoming clash at the Etihad is on the horizon.

Trent Alexander-Arnold recovered far quicker than previously expected and if the flying fullback is going to feature against City, you would expect him to have some game time this Tuesday.

Joel Matip finished the game with a brutal-looking bump to his head, so the impressive Ibrahima Konate will most likely deputise in the centre-back pairing.

In midfield, Fabinho was afforded a rare rest before coming on and converting the decisive penalty, so the Brazilian may come back into the starting lineup with a plethora of talent who can partner him in the middle of the park.

Thiago Alcantara is bang in form right now and Klopp has to choose whether another start is worth the risk of injury or to capitalise on his impressive form.

Sadio Mane and Luis Dias gave way to the bench against Watford with the latter not featuring at all.

Against a team like Benfica with a less than pacey center-back pairing of Nicolas Otamendi and Jan Vertonghen, Dias could well find himself and his electrifying pace exposing the Portuguese outfit.

With all of the talent at Jurgen Klopp's disposal and the small matter of a congested and highly competitive April/May to come, rotation at the right time is going to be key.

Benfica Team News

Benfica vanquished Ajax in the previous round of the Champions League with some dazzling displays by one of the most sought-after players in Europe in Darwin Nunez.

The Portuguese Reds have sustained some injuries of late but they seem to be welcoming more players back than missing them.

They are able to welcome back Haris Seferovic but his strike partner Rodrigo Pinho is not available.

Adel Taarabt has been in training this week and could feature but Lucas Verissimo's season is over after rupturing his cruciate ligament.

The aforementioned Nunez will be the danger man with Ukrainian Roman Yaremchuk looking to build on his eight goals this season.

The Liverpool defence cannot afford to have an off day in Portugal, make no mistake that whilst this was perhaps an easier draw than what could have been, this is the last 16 of the Champions League, there are no easy games at this stage.

The Eagles have seven players who face suspension in the second leg if they receive a yellow this time around, something that Jurgen Klopp will know and been keen to exploit.

Nicolas Otamendi, Joao Mario, Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Roman Yaremchuk, Rafa Silva and Goncalo Ramos are all at risk.

Benfica are happy to let the opposition play, they have the lowest percentage of possession (40%) of the last remaining sides in the CL, but they have Everton and Rafa Silva to break on the counter with Nunez salivating at every goalscoring opportunity.

“I know people will say we are the favourites and stuff like this, but that’s already the first mistake you could make. We are too long in the business now to make these kinds of mistakes.” Jurgen Klopp on Benfica

Liverpool’s last three away trips to face Benfica in Europe have all ended in a defeat but Benfica have just won one of their previous six home games against English sides in European competition (D3 L2).

It is the business end of the season and whilst Liverpool are unbeaten in their previous eight UEFA Champions League matches versus Portuguese opponents (W6 D2), a strong performance will be needed to bring a lead back to Anfield later this month.

Mohamed Salah has scored eight goals for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League this season and could become the first player to score more than 10 in multiple seasons for the club in the competition.

The Egyptian king has struggled to find his feet over the past few games but has managed to find the back of the net, as all world-class strikers do.

Salah could be afforded a rare rest after featuring heavily for his national team over the past month.

Like Mo Salah, Liverpool will have to be at their peak for the remainder of the season if more silverware is coming back to Anfield; it started against Watford, it is now on to Lisbon before a trip to Manchester on Sunday.

This is what Liverpool fans have craved for decades; competing in every competition, having strength in squad depth and having a world-class coaching staff: the time for these men to etch themselves further in Liverpool folklore and history has commenced.

Liverpool have won all four of their away games in Europe this season, with those matches featuring 16 goals; another win on the road for The Reds would certainly put them in pole position in their quest to advance into the last four of this prestigious competition, and one they will be desperate to lift once again.

