Benfica v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | UEFA Champions League | Alexander-Arnold & Keita Return For Reds

Liverpool face Benfica in Portugal on Tuesday evening in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.

The Reds travelled to Lisbon with a fully fit squad and manager Jurgen Klopp boosted by the return of Guinea international Naby Keita who has been missing with a knee injury.

Jurgen Klopp

His team will face a difficult match in the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica after the hosts saw off an Ajax team in the Round of 16 who had cruised through the group stages.

The return leg is at Anfield on Wednesday, April 13th and the winners of the tie will face either Villarreal or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Here are the confirmed teams:

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Benfica Team

