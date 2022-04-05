Benfica v Liverpool: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria
Liverpool travel to Portugal on Tuesday evening for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Benfica and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST)
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Wednesday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Wednesday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 8:00pm
Read More
Where to Watch
If you wish to join us on our YouTube channel for the match, you can do so by clicking HERE.
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 3, BTsport.com and the BT Sport app.
For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on Paramout+, Univision NOW, and TUDN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV and Sony LIV.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
For viewers in Nigeria, the match will be available on SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, and Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique.
