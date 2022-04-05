Skip to main content
Benfica v Liverpool: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria

Liverpool travel to Portugal on Tuesday evening for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Benfica and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Benfica Corner Flag

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST)

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm 

Where to Watch

If you wish to join us on our YouTube channel for the match, you can do so by clicking HERE.

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 3, BTsport.com and the BT Sport app.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on Paramout+, Univision NOW, and TUDN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV and Sony LIV.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

For viewers in Nigeria, the match will be available on SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, and Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique.

