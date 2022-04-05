Benfica v Liverpool | Team News | Champions League | Bold Team Selection From Jurgen Klopp As Alexander-Arnold & Keita Return

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made six changes to the team that defeated Watford 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday as they take on Benfica in Portugal in the Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday.

The German has picked, what looks like on paper, an attacking team to try and take the game to the hosts and take a lead back to Anfield for the return leg in eight days time.

At the back, Trent Alexander-Arnold returns from his hamstring injury in place of Joe Gomez who impressed on Saturday in the right-back position. Joel Matip is also given a rest and has been replaced by Ibrahima Konate.

In midfield, skipper Jordan Henderson is given a break and he is replaced by the returning Naby Keita who will partner Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in the engine room.

There are also two changes up front with Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz returning to the starting XI with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota dropping to the bench.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Benfica Team

