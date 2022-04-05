Skip to main content
Benfica vs Liverpool | Match Prediction | Champions League Build-Up | Diogo Jota & Mohamed Salah To Shine?

Champions League Trophy

Liverpool head to Portugal expected to beat Benfica and take a comfortable lead back to Anfield for the second leg.

Benfica should not to be taken lightly, though. They are on a fantastic run in the Champions League, having beaten the mighty Barcelona in the group stages and then knocking out 2019 semi-finalists Ajax in the last-16.

Worth noting, however, is that Benefica sit third in their domestic league - a colossal 15 points behind leaders Porto, a team Liverpool beat twice in the groups by an aggregate score of 7-1.

The Reds are firm favourites in this one, and rightly so.

On paper, then, tonight's affair should be a walk in the park for Liverpool.

The Reds have far too much firepower and quality for Benfica. Once Liverpool start to make inroads through the Portuguese’s defences, the flood gates should open.

Expect the Reds to come out strong and nick a goal or two in the first half.

Jurgen Klopp's men have the experience and know-how to keep the ball, see out an inevitable surge of pressure, and suck the atmosphere out of the ground. I expect a comfortable victory.

Score Prediction: Benfica 0 Liverpool 3

Scorers: Diogo Jota (x2) & Mohamed Salah

