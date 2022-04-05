Benfica vs Liverpool: Predicted Line-Up | Champions League | Trent Alexander-Arnold To Make His Return?

Goalkeeper - Alisson

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that No. 1 Alisson Becker is set to start the quarter-final.

The Brazilian delivered another assured performance against Watford at the weekend, making a crucial one-on-one save before the Reds opened the scoring.

Defence - Trent Alexander-Arnold; Ibrahima Konaté; Virgil Van Dijk; Andy Robertson

Ibrahima Konaté is set for a starting berth as Joel Matip is likely to be rested ahead of this weekend’s heavyweight clash against Manchester City.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Klopp indicated in his press conference before the Watford game that Alexander-Arnold was likely to be fit and ready for the Benfica clash.

Midfield - Fabinho, Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara

Fabinho was a substitute against Watford but made a positive impact when he replaced Curtis Jones in the dying embers and bagged himself a goal from the spot too. Jordan Henderson and Thiago could retain their places after solid outings at the weekend.

IMAGO / PA Images

Forwards - Luis Diaz, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah

January signing Luis Diaz was an unused substitute against Watford. The former Porto star is therefore expected to start against his old nemesis Benfica.

This means that Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are likely to make way as Sadio Mané is also set to return to the starting lineup after missing out on Saturday.