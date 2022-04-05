So close.

Benfica were 'so close' to making it ten games unbeaten until they faced fourth-placed Braga in the Primeira Liga. A win at the Braga Municipal Stadium would've handed Benfica some much-needed momentum as they get set to host Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool this week.

Alas, Nelson Verissimo's side succumbed to a 3-2 loss in Braga despite a late fightback. That loss will sting Benfica but a much sterner test awaits in their mid-week Champions League game.

IMAGO / ANP

Benfica were lauded after they eliminated Erik ten Hag's talented Ajax side in the Champions League Round of 16, eking out a 2-2 draw at the Estadio da Luz and then registering a smash-and-grab 1-0 win in Amsterdam.

Liverpool, though, are a different beast.

The Reds have conceded just thrice in their last 10 games, and with Luis Diaz adding to their already impressive firepower, Benfica will have to pop the 'limitless' pill to keep Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and co at bay.

KEY BATTLES

1. Liverpool's lethal wingers vs Benfica's experienced defence

Benfica's centre-back partnership of Jan Vertonghen and Nicolas Otamendi will be up against the tide when they face Liverpool over two legs. Ajax carved out a number of chances against Benfica in the second leg, but Vertonghen and Otamendi held their own, only just.

Salah's goal threat has dulled in recent weeks but the prolific Egyptian is still Liverpool's main man in that front three. Add Diaz's direct running and dribbling to the mix and the Benfica centre-backs could be in for a long night in Lisbon, especially considering Alex Grimaldo and Otamendi could miss the second leg if they're booked on Tuesday.

2. Benfica's midfield pivot vs Fabinho

One more familiar face will greet Jurgen Klopp this week with former Dortmund man Julian Weigl among the first names in the Benfica lineup. The German started the second leg against Ajax in a midfield pivot alongside Adel Taarabt, who was hooked at half-time with Benfica being overrun in midfield.

For all their talent, Ryan Gravenberch and Edson Alvarez are not Fabinho, as Benfica will learn this week. Liverpool's 'Lighthouse' is among the best readers of the game in midfield and getting past him to feed Darwin Nunez will be a tall order for the home side.

Weigl is also one booking away from missing the second leg.

3. Liverpool's CBs vs Darwin Nunez

Few players (if any) faze Virgil van Dijk and the right-sided CB du jour. But Darwin Nunez is something special.

Benfica paid a club-record €24 million to prise him away from Almeria in the Spanish second division, and Nunez has more than justified that price tag, leading the line for the Primeira Liga side.

It was Nunez's header that knocked Ajax out of the Champions League, highlighting the Uruguayan striker's strength from set pieces.

Nunez is fast approaching complete skill set territory, though. He's deceptively quick, physical, and likes to drift out wide if he's starved of service upfront.

He does have some rough edges to his game, but Nunez should prove a handful for Liverpool's CBs, who might have to deal with balls in behind to keep Nunez on ice.

That said, if Nunez does manage to beat Van Dijk or Konate/Matip, he'll still have to deal with the Premier League's 1v1 king, Alisson. That should be fun.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok