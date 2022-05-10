Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Top Five Goals vs Aston Villa in the Klopp Era

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match against Aston Villa, we took a look back at the best goals against the Birmingham side in the Jurgen Klopp era.

Liverpool will travel to Birmingham and to Villa Park to take on an Aston Villa side managed by a familiar face in Steven Gerrard.

The Reds are looking to bounce back following their draw against Tottenham on Saturday.

So, ahead of this evening’s game, let’s look back at some of the best goals Liverpool have scored against Villa under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

5) Emre Can – Aston Villa 0 – 6 Liverpool, 14th February 2016

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool were already well on their way to three points prior to the German’s goal; a header from Daniel Sturridge and a free-kick from James Milner gave the Reds the advantage prior to halftime.

But Emre Can’s goal was most certainly the best one yet. The former Leverkusen man nicked the ball off a lackadaisical Leandro Bacuna before a one-two with teammate Roberto Firmino.

Can then let rip with a low-driven shot that nestled into the corner of the net. His first goal of the season. And what a goal it was!

4) Divock Origi – Aston Villa 0 – 6 Liverpool, 14th February 2016

IMAGO / Action Plus

In the same game, and just moments later, Divock Origi got in on the act.

Seconds after coming on, the Belgian striker leaped onto a fantastic outside of the foot pass from Phillipe Coutinho, before advancing with the ball and unleashing a composed finish.

It was Origi’s first touch of the game and Mark Bunn was hapless.

3) Andrew Robertson – Aston Villa 1 – 2 Liverpool, 2nd November 2019

IMAGO / Xinhua

Liverpool knew that only a win would consolidate their six-point lead at the top of the table. Nevertheless, they found themselves losing 1-0 with three minutes left of normal time to play.

A floated, left-footed cross from Sadio Mane on the right-hand side aided Liverpool’s equaliser, and it was Andrew Robertson who proved to be the unlikely goal scorer.

The Scotsman connected well with the ball, with his header being too powerful for Tom Heaton.

2) Sadio Mane – Aston Villa 1 – 2 Liverpool, 2nd November 2019

IMAGO / Xinhua

Sadio Mane had a flurry of chances in this match that could have put this game to bed.

However, following Roberton’s goal earlier, his team were still in the race for all three points. Mane, and Liverpool as a whole, refused to be thwarted.

A somewhat low cross from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner was met with an equally low, glancing header from Sadio Mane.

Liverpool took the win in what proved to be a historic season for Liverpool Football Club.

1) Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool 2-1, 10th April 2021

IMAGO / PA Images

To say that Liverpool were on the ropes for large parts of this season is by no means an overstatement.

Ravaged by injuries and poor luck, Liverpool needed something special to stop six consecutive home defeats from becoming seven.

And it was number 66 that stepped up to the plate. Ollie Watkins had given Villa the lead before a Mohamed Salah penalty had equalised.

With time ticking away, Liverpool’s scouser in their team came up with something special, rifling the ball into the corner with the composure of a veteran.

A great goal and the winner. A perfect way to win a dramatic match.

