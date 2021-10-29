WATCH: The Best Premier League Goals Between Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion gained promotion to the Premier League for the 2017/2018 season. That season was their first time in the top division since the 1980s, and they have done a brilliant job to establish themselves as a decent side in the league.

The first two times the sides faced each other, Liverpool blew Brighton out of the water with 5-1 and 4-0 wins. Since that first season Bright gained promotion, the matches have been much closer. However, there hasn’t been a game without a goal.

Below are some of the best goals from the past four seasons of battles between Liverpool and Brighton. There are more than a few beauties.

2 December 2017— Philippe Coutinho 87’

Brighton 1 Liverpool 5

This game had many classy goals, including a wonderful build-up to a Roberto Firmino tap-in and an end-to-end passing sequence with the Brazilian scoring again.

The best goal of the game goes to the other Brazilian on the Liverpool team, though. Philippe Coutinho’s free-kick was simply superb.

16 May 2018— Mohamed Salah 26’

Liverpool 4 Brighton 0

The last game of the season delivered another convincing win from Liverpool.

The game’s best goal goes to Dominic Solanke, but Mohamed Salah gets the nod for scoring his 32nd goal of the season and breaking multiple records in the process.

28 August 2018— Mohamed Salah 23’

Liverpool 1 Brighton 0

This goal represents one of many goals were Liverpool’s high pressing won possession in the midfield and led to a swift counterattack goal.

James Milner won the ball, Sadio Mané passed it to Roberto Firmino, and Salah curled the pass from Bobby into the back of the net from his first touch just inside of the 18-yard box.

30 November 2019— Lewis Dunk 79’

Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Virgil van Dijk scored two classy headers to win Liverpool the game, but the most memorable goal of the match came after Alisson Becker’s red card.

Lewis Dunk got the whistle from Martin Atkinson while Adrián San Miguel del Castillo gave directions to the wall and slotted the ball into the gaping net.

8 July 2020— Jordan Henderson 8’

Brighton 1 Liverpool 3

This game behind doors in Liverpool’s title-winning season brought a few great goals. Salah scored two, including a near-post header from a corner.

Brighton’s Leandro Trossard scored a vicious half-volley in the 45th minute, but Jordan Henderson’s outstanding curler from outside of the box was the best of the bunch.

28 November 2020— Diogo Jota 60’

Brighton 1 Liverpool 1

Unfortunately, VAR took center stage for much of this match. But before the controversial penalty at the end of the game, there was a classy goal from Diogo Jota.

Andrew Robertson passed the ball to Salah at the top of the box. Salah touched it on to Jota, who took the ball past a few defenders and slotted it into the back of the net.

That concludes the list of best Premier League goals between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion. The Reds have scored many beautiful goals against the Seagulls in the past four years and will be looking to add a few more to this list on Saturday.

