'Best Team In Italy' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Praises Champions League Opponents Inter Milan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his views on Inter Milan ahead of his team's clash with the Italian champions on Wednesday evening at the San Siro in the Champions League.

Inter Milan

The German was speaking to the media (as reported by Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the match and believes Inter remain the best team in Serie A.

"The difference is massive between Burnley and Inter in some parts obviously, but in other parts not so much because it’s a football game and still a football game. 

"If we are dominant then Inter will defend pretty compact. I’m pretty sure it will not be as windy or rainy as it was at Burnley, so that’s a big difference as well. 

Read More

"Apart from that, Inter is an absolute top, top, top-class team. Top-class players, top-class manager, were champions last year. With all respect to the other teams, I think it’s probably the best team this year again in Italy, you can see it in the table at the moment."

The match will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday with the second leg to played at Anfield on Tuesday, 8th March.

