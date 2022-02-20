Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Better Than Suarez' - Fans React To Luis Diaz Goal For Liverpool In Norwich Victory

After Luis Diaz scored his first goal for Liverpool in the 3-1 victory over Norwich City on Saturday, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

Luis Diaz

The Reds were made to work for the win after they fell behind to a deflected Milot Rashica goal at the start of the second half.

Rashica's effort stunned Liverpool into action and goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diaz secured the three points.

Here is what fans had to say as they took to Twitter to celebrate hopefully the first of many goals for the Colombian international.

'Better than Suarez'

'What was going on in your mind here ? Were you surprised by @JHenderson’s passion? You’ll get used to it 😅#YNWA'

'First of many goals at Anfield YNWA'

Read More

'Welcome to the greatest stadium & supporters you will ever play at! Class finish, great performance & on to the next game! #YNWA'

'Congratulations Luis, and welcome to Liverpool football club!Premier League and UCL champion in your first season ✅What a start to your career at the top 🥰🥰🥰'

'His name is Diaz, he wears the famous Red I just can't get enough, I just can't get enough 

'When he scores a volley or when he scores a head I just cant get enough, I just can't get enough 

'He scores a goal and the Kop go wild And I just can't seem to get enough Diaz dododododo'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

'Better Than Suarez' - Fans React To Luis Diaz Goal For Liverpool In Norwich Victory

By Neil Andrew
2 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'It Feels Great' - Mohamed Salah On Another Landmark Goal For Liverpool Against Norwich

By Neil Andrew
44 minutes ago
Thomas Muller
Quotes

'It's Disappointing' - Thomas Muller On Mohamed Salah Exclusion From FIFA Men's Best XI - Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo Included

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Luis Suarez
News

Watch: Former Liverpool Striker Luis Suarez Wonder Goal For Atletico Madrid Against Osasuna

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Trying To Hijack Fabio Carvalho Liverpool Transfer

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Diogo Jota & Roberto Firmino Injury Updates

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Anfield Standing Ovation After Mohamed Salah's Incredible Goal To Send Liverpool Six Behind Manchester City

By Damon Carr
14 hours ago
Premier League Trophy
Articles

Premier League Title Race Is On | Liverpool Beat Norwich City | Manchester City Lose To Tottenham

By Damon Carr
15 hours ago