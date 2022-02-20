'Better Than Suarez' - Fans React To Luis Diaz Goal For Liverpool In Norwich Victory

After Luis Diaz scored his first goal for Liverpool in the 3-1 victory over Norwich City on Saturday, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The Reds were made to work for the win after they fell behind to a deflected Milot Rashica goal at the start of the second half.

Rashica's effort stunned Liverpool into action and goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diaz secured the three points.

Here is what fans had to say as they took to Twitter to celebrate hopefully the first of many goals for the Colombian international.

'Better than Suarez'

'What was going on in your mind here ? Were you surprised by @JHenderson’s passion? You’ll get used to it 😅#YNWA'

'First of many goals at Anfield YNWA'

'Welcome to the greatest stadium & supporters you will ever play at! Class finish, great performance & on to the next game! #YNWA'

'Congratulations Luis, and welcome to Liverpool football club!Premier League and UCL champion in your first season ✅What a start to your career at the top 🥰🥰🥰'

'His name is Diaz, he wears the famous Red I just can't get enough, I just can't get enough

'When he scores a volley or when he scores a head I just cant get enough, I just can't get enough

'He scores a goal and the Kop go wild And I just can't seem to get enough Diaz dododododo'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook