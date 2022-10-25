Skip to main content
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool target Jude Bellingham in UEFA Champions League group G action on Tuesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool targets Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko will be in Champions League action on Tuesday as Borussia Dortmund take on Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's team come into the match three points ahead of Dortmund and if they can avoid defeat in Germany will secure qualification to the Round of 16 as group winners.

Jude Bellingham

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham will be in action against Manchester City on Tuesday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time:  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:   12:00pm PT

Central time:  2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+ and ViX.

For viewers in India, the game will be shown on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Liv, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

