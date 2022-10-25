Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League
Liverpool targets Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko will be in Champions League action on Tuesday as Borussia Dortmund take on Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola's team come into the match three points ahead of Dortmund and if they can avoid defeat in Germany will secure qualification to the Round of 16 as group winners.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+ and ViX.
For viewers in India, the game will be shown on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Liv, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Report: Jude Bellingham Transfer Stance Revealed Amid Liverpool & Real Madrid Interest
- Heung-Min Son Looking To Leave Tottenham With Liverpool, Real Madrid And PSG Among Clubs Alerted
- Report: Liverpool Midfielder's Contract Situation Monitored By Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham
- Liverpool Prepare January Transfer Move For Two Borussia Dortmund Stars
- WSL Player Ratings: Liverpool Suffer Third Consecutive Defeat To Clinical Arsenal
- Watch Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool Match Highlights, Former Red Awoniyi Scores Winner
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |