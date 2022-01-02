Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Watch: Mason Mount And Sadio Mane Both Escape Red Cards As Liverpool Lead Chelsea

Liverpool are currently 2-0 up away to Chelsea in what has been an eventful match so far in Sunday's huge clash. Two incidents involving challenges from Chelsea's Mason Mount and Liverpool's Sadio Mane have been major talking.

Within the first minute of the match, Senegalese winger Sadio Mane went up for a challenge with Cesar Azpilicueta. The Liverpool man led with his arm, but kept his eye on the ball all the way through the movement. 

Referee Anthony Taylor and VAR deemed the challenge to be only worthy of a yellow card, although it was a bit clumsy from Mane.

Later on in the half, Chelsea man Mason Mount escaped a red card himself. The midfielder was blocked off by Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas, then lashed out on him when he got up. 

Mount intentionally kicked Tsimikas in frustration, without much aggression, but will feel lucky to have only recieved a yellow card.

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Owen Beck

Team News

With Jurgen Klopp missing due to COVID-19, three players join him self-isolating at home.

Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker and Joel Matip all miss out on today's game due to testing positive.

Curtis Jones also returns to the bench after being out with an injury.

Chelsea Starting XI

Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic

Chelsea Subs

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Malang Sarr, Lewis Hall, Jorginho, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harvey Vale, Hakim Ziyech

