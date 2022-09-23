Brazil v Ghana | Where To Watch / Live Stream | International Friendly
Brazil take on Ghana in an international friendly on Friday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino will be in action for the hosts as they continue their preparations for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that all three players can come through unscathed and return healthy for when the Premier League resumes on Saturday, 1st October.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 2:30pm ET
Read More
Pacific time: 11:30am PT
Central time: 1:30pm CT
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV but international viewers can tune in via Bet365.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports XTRA, and beIN Sports XTRA en Español.
In Canada, the match can be watched on beIN Sports Connect Canada and beIN Sports XTRA.
