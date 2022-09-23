Skip to main content
Brazil v Ghana | Where To Watch / Live Stream | International Friendly

IMAGO / Action Plus

Brazil v Ghana | Where To Watch / Live Stream | International Friendly

We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool players Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino in action for Brazil as they host Ghana in a friendly on Friday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brazil take on Ghana in an international friendly on Friday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool's Alisson BeckerFabinho, and Roberto Firmino will be in action for the hosts as they continue their preparations for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that all three players can come through unscathed and return healthy for when the Premier League resumes on Saturday, 1st October.

Brazil, Raphinha

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  2:30pm ET

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pacific time:  11:30am PT

Central time: 1:30pm CT

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV but international viewers can tune in via Bet365.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports XTRA, and beIN Sports XTRA en Español.

In Canada, the match can be watched on beIN Sports Connect Canada and beIN Sports XTRA.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Leroy Sane
Match Coverage

Germany v Hungary | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
LeBron James
Articles

Revealed: The LFC Nike Lebron 9 Low Adult Shoes

By Neil Andrew
Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

Liverpool midfielder picked in Paul Merson's top 5 midfielders.

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'They Are Targeting Him' - Former Liverpool Player On Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Neil Andrew
UEFA Nations League
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool Target Cody Gakpo Gives Netherlands Lead Over Poland - UEFA Nations League

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Darwin Nunez Does Not Feature In Jurgen Klopp's Best Liverpool Team - Pundit

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'A Real Gem' | Darwin Nunez Receives High Praise From Former Colleague

By Jim Nichol-Turner