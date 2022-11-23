Skip to main content
Brazil v Serbia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Brazil v Serbia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G

All the key details as Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Fabinho get Brazil's World Cup Group G campaign underway against Serbia on Friday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Fabinho will be in action for Brazil when they take on Serbia in World Cup Group G on Thursday.

In the predicted lineup, Liverpool's number one was named as a starter with the 29-year-old midfielder starting his campaign from the bench.

Alisson Becker

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:   11:00am PT

Central time:  1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Friday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Friday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

