Skip to main content
Brazil v Switzerland - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel. How Will Brazil Cope Without Neymar?

IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

Brazil v Switzerland - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel. How Will Brazil Cope Without Neymar?

All the key details as Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Fabinho will be in action against Switzerland on Monday in World Cup Group G.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brazil will be without the injured Neymar when they face Switzerland on Monday after he picked up an ankle injury in the 2-0 victory over Serbia.

Alisson Becker and Fabinho could be in action for Tite's team however as they look to secure their passage to the knockout stages.

Liverpool Alisson

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00am ET

Pacific time: 8:00am PT

Central time: 10:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:00am AEST (Tuesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 5:00pm (GMT+1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1, and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

World Cup
News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group E - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

By Neil Andrew
Alvaro Morata
Match Coverage

Watch: Lovely Alvaro Morata Goal Gives Spain The Lead Against Germany

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham Transfer Price Revealed For Liverpool As Real Madrid Rule Themselves Out

By Damon Carr
FIFA World Cup Qatar
Match Coverage

Spain v Germany - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E

By Neil Andrew
Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League group match between Belgium and England in King Power Stadion.
News

World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race (Top Scorers): Live Updates

By Justin Foster
FIFA Qatar World Cup
Match Coverage

Croatia v Canada - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F

By Neil Andrew
Youri Tielemans
Match Coverage

Belgium v Morocco - Where To Watch, TV Channels, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F

By Neil Andrew
Luis Diaz
News

Report: Luis Diaz Injury Return Date Revealed - Positive News For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool

By Neil Andrew