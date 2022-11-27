Brazil v Switzerland - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel. How Will Brazil Cope Without Neymar?
Brazil will be without the injured Neymar when they face Switzerland on Monday after he picked up an ankle injury in the 2-0 victory over Serbia.
Alisson Becker and Fabinho could be in action for Tite's team however as they look to secure their passage to the knockout stages.
United Kingdom
The match starts at 4:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 11:00am ET
Pacific time: 8:00am PT
Central time: 10:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 9:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 2:00am AEST (Tuesday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 5:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1, and can also be watched on ITVX.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.
In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
