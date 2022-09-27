Skip to main content
Brazil v Tunisia: Where to Watch, Live Stream, International Friendly

IMAGO / Action Plus

Brazil v Tunisia: Where to Watch, Live Stream, International Friendly

We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool players Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino in action for Brazil as they play Tunisia on Tuesday in an international friendly.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brazil play Tunisia at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Alisson BeckerFabinho, and Roberto Firmino come through unscathed so they are fit and ready to face Brighton & Hove Albion when the Premier League returns at the weekend.

Lucas Paqueta Brazil

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time   2:30pm ET

Pacific time:   11:30am PT

Central time:  1:30pm CT

Brazil

Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT-3

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports XTRA, and beIN Sports XTRA en Español.

In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo TV Canada.

For viewers in Brazil, the match can be watched on SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo, and NOW NET e Claro.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Naby Keita
Transfers

Report: Naby Keita Tops Borussia Dortmund Wishlist, Possible Replacement For Jude Bellingham?

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Transfers

Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold 'Real Possibility' For Barcelona

By Daniel Izquierdo
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Newcastle United St James’ Park Naby Keita Luis Diaz
Articles

Naby Keita Tops Liverpool Midfielders In Terms Of Win Percentage

By Neil Andrew
England Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Gareth Southgate Explains Trent Alexander-Arnold England Omission

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Submitted Jude Bellingham Offer, Player Keen On Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Intensify' Move For England Star Jude Bellingham Ahead Of Real Madrid

By Damon Carr
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Naby Keita
News

Liverpool Injury Update: Naby Keita & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Expected Return Dates Revealed

By Neil Andrew