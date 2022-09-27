Brazil v Tunisia: Where to Watch, Live Stream, International Friendly
Brazil play Tunisia at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino come through unscathed so they are fit and ready to face Brighton & Hove Albion when the Premier League returns at the weekend.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 2:30pm ET
Pacific time: 11:30am PT
Central time: 1:30pm CT
Brazil
Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT-3
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports XTRA, and beIN Sports XTRA en Español.
In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo TV Canada.
For viewers in Brazil, the match can be watched on SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo, and NOW NET e Claro.
