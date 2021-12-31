Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Breaking: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms More Positive Covid Cases In Reds Camp Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Author:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed at his press conference ahead of the Chelsea clash on Sunday that three more first team players and some staff have 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests.

This is not good news for the Liverpool manager who also confirmed that Thiago and Takumi Minamino would not be fit enough to return in time.

Jurgen Klopp

Speaking to the media, Klopp provided an update on the Covid situation.

"We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment."

When quizzed as to whether he could reveal the impacted players, Klopp confirmed he was not yet in a position to do that.

"I am not as we still have to go through the proper processes such as PCR etc but you will see on Sunday on the team sheet. It will be clear then who is infected."

Read More

Asked as to whether Liverpool were close to requesting a postponement, the German doesn't think it has progressed to that stage as of yet.

"Not yet as we never had a proper outbreak where 10, 15, 20 players have it, for us, it's more every day, another one. It's a lottery in the morning as you wait for the result.

"In this moment probably not, but we don't know how it will look in a few hours."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Breaking: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms More Positive Covid Cases In Reds Camp Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

1 minute ago
Roberto Firmino Alisson
News

Brazilian Duo Alisson & Roberto Firmino Missing In Training Photos as Jurgen Klopp Confirms Three More COVID Cases

6 minutes ago
Curtis Jones dribbles past Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | EPL - Thiago Injury Update & More Covid Cases

49 minutes ago
Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

'I Would Be Amazed' - Journalist On Possible Liverpool Transfers Of Jarrod Bowen & Raphinha

2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Agent Jorge Mendes Responds To Manchester United Exit Rumours, Barcelona Linked

2 hours ago
Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 3-1 Burnley Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

3 hours ago
Reece James
News

Chelsea Star Reece James Suffers Hamstring Tear Ahead of Liverpool Game

14 hours ago
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Articles

Top 10 Liverpool 'Should' Buys: Summer Transfer Window (5-1) - Borussia Dortmund Ransack, Premier League Stars And Cristiano Ronaldo's Competition

16 hours ago