Breaking: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms More Positive Covid Cases In Reds Camp Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed at his press conference ahead of the Chelsea clash on Sunday that three more first team players and some staff have 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests.

This is not good news for the Liverpool manager who also confirmed that Thiago and Takumi Minamino would not be fit enough to return in time.

Speaking to the media, Klopp provided an update on the Covid situation.

"We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment."

When quizzed as to whether he could reveal the impacted players, Klopp confirmed he was not yet in a position to do that.

"I am not as we still have to go through the proper processes such as PCR etc but you will see on Sunday on the team sheet. It will be clear then who is infected."

Asked as to whether Liverpool were close to requesting a postponement, the German doesn't think it has progressed to that stage as of yet.

"Not yet as we never had a proper outbreak where 10, 15, 20 players have it, for us, it's more every day, another one. It's a lottery in the morning as you wait for the result.

"In this moment probably not, but we don't know how it will look in a few hours."

