Brendan Rodgers To Get The Sack If Leicester City Lose To Liverpool?

Brendan Rodgers IMAGO / PA Images

Leicester City head to Liverpool on Thursday after a humiliating defeat against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at the weekend.

The Foxes currently sit 10th in the Premier League with 26 points after 20 matches. They have lost more games than they’ve won, and questions around manager Brendan Rodgers’ future at the club are being asked by a section of the supporters.

Leicester lifted the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history last season but failed to finish in the Top 4 for the second season running. It’s hard to argue a different perspective of their failure other than to say they couldn't get the job done when it counted on both occasions.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Still, Leicester have undoubtedly improved under Rodgers in the past few years. A Community Shield victory against Manchester City at the beginning of this season seemed to be another sign that the club was moving forward.

Unfortunately for Leicester, their form in all competitions has been very disappointing. Injuries have played a part, but most teams have suffered similar situations at various points. A heavy defeat to Liverpool has been touted as the potential last straw for Rodgers.

Whilst the season is far from over, there isn’t much hope for Leicester in the League table. Champions League is out of the realms of possibility, and their only chance at a Europa League spot looks to be winning the Europa Conference League.

In Charlie Webbs’s discussion with The Athletic’s Rob Tanner for LFC Transfer Room, the Leicester City correspondent believed that a defeat at Anfield might not be the breaking point for Rodgers. However, a subsequent loss to West Ham at home could start to pile on the pressure.

Finding stability in the league and aiming for Europa Conference League glory are the realistic aims for Leicester for the rest of the season. However, is Rodgers the right man to lead the Foxes forward in the seasons that follow?

Trent Alexander-Arnold IMAGO / Action Plus

Thursday should ultimately be too soon to pull the trigger on Rodgers’s time at Leicester. However, every game now looks to be either a notch in the column for the Northern Irish manager’s dismissal or a reason to give him another chance come the summer.

The sack isn’t likely after a loss to Liverpool, but Rodgers could start to see the bag being readied if there’s another heavy defeat.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook