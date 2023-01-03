Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool ended a run of four wins in a row with an embarrassing show at the G-Tech Community Stadium. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to an Ivan Toney-less Brentford, as they struggle to top 4 continues.

Jurgen Klopp made three changes at half-time which changed things slightly, but the inevitable was not to be stopped and the home side ended any hope of a comeback with 6 minutes remaining.

LFCTR give you the player ratings for Liverpool’s first game of the calendar year, one of which has left a sour taste already in the mouths of the fans.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Alisson Becker - 6

At this point, I feel sorry for Alisson. He can only do so much. Every single game, we have to rely on him making an incredible 1 on 1 save because of the players in front of him.

Couldn’t do anything about either goal and was unlucky not to keep the second one out. He deserves much more.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5

Not really at fault for any of the goals. Could’ve done slightly better for the second goal but had to mark 2 players by himself.

Was always a threat going forward and put in a beauty of a cross for the equaliser. Still needs to improve 1 on 1 defending, which should come with maturity.

Ibrahima Konate - 2

How can a 6’3, built like a wall defender be bodied to the ground so easily? I haven’t the answer. I didn’t like how he complained about the foul. He had the advantage in that move and completely messed up. Take accountability.

He rarely has a bad game and I didn’t think I’d ever had to go in this harshly with Konate but needs to be. He was shocking. Own goal was unfortunate. I think he will bounce back as he is too good. Hoping he can brush this off and learn from it.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Virgil Van Dijk - 1

This man is as good as a centre-back you can get and he is a major reason why we got to the level we had got to. However, his drop-off is also a major reason why we are now at the level we are also.

It’s not the injury he had, as he came back straight after in the same vain. Does he need dropping? He needs something. I needs to show more fight, and forget his ability, he needs to show what it means playing for Liverpool. Brought off with an injury, but couldn’t argue if that wasn’t the reason.

Kostas Tsimikas - 2

Played well in his cameo against Leicester but completely ruined his chance of cementing the left-back place with this performance. Playing hospital passes can never be excused.

Won 1 aerial dual which is not good enough. Caught lacking on a few occasions. Brentford attacked his side for a reason because they continued to get joy in doing so.

Fabinho - 3

If he didn’t improve in the second half, his score would’ve been lower. Allowed too much space in behind him in the first half and it cost us.

Midfield was non-existent leading up to the first two goals and he was the main culprit for that. Was much like that Fabinho we are used to seeing in the second half, reading interceptions, getting stuck in. We need to see more of that.

Thiago Alcantara - 3

Not his best game. Passing wasn’t a problem until later on in the match. As the game went further out of reach for the Reds, Thiago’s ability to pass went with it.

Defensively not as solid as he was against Leicester and got caught out a few times. He is heavily relied on which is not his fault and needs much more support in midfield. Cough. A new midfielder.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Harvey Elliot - 2

Harvey Elliot is not a centre-midfielder. He is an absolute talent but he is being wasted by being put out of position. Does he enjoy that role? Doesn’t look like it.

He is being mismanaged by Jurgen Klopp, who should’ve chosen Naby Keita from the start. He is being let down by the board not willing to spend on a midfielder. Elliot needs to be at no.10 and nothing else. Looked completely lost last night. I am trying to forget the dummy for the second goal, that was unforgivable.

Mohamed Salah - 2

One shot all match and it came in the last 10 minutes. I can only criticise Salah so much as he has zero service half the time. The link between the midfield and attack is just not there.

We saw him come slightly alive in the second half due to Naby Keita coming on and creating space but other than that, very poor game for Salah.

Darwin Nunez - 4

So frustrating watching Darwin Nunez. He has so much potential and does so many things right but his finishing is terrible at the moment and that’s being kind.

The time he actually finishes a chance of brilliantly, he’s offside. He is so brilliant off the ball. His runs and sheer work rate caused the Brentford defence to panic at times but he needs to start showing composure in front of goal. If he does. What a player we have.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 0.5

If he didn't score, I honestly think I would've given a zero. Offered absolutely nothing apart from just making up the numbers. I respect him for what player he used to be but it's embarrassing for him being still an option at this club.

Jurgen Klopp - 0

I adore this man but that doesn't mean he doesn't deserve criticism. He played Ox. He played Elliot over Keita in midfield. He continues to trust the high line He's happy with the players we have. He's protecting FSG. He needs to realise what he is doing before it is too late.

IMAGO / PA Images

SUB - Naby Keita - 6.5

Changed the game as much as he could. His progressive runs with the ball was exactly what we needed. Made the wrong decisions in the final third a few times.

SUB - Joel Matip - 6

Like Naby Keita, his forward runs were exactly what Liverpool missed in the first half. Defensively calmed things down, nothing more than that.

SUB - Andy Robertson - 6

Tried to fire up the side but it fell on deaf ears. Could say he deserved dropping in the first place but will rightly earn his place back in the team after last night.

SUB - Curtis Jones N/A

Pointless marking for a pointless substitute.

