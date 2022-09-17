Brentford v Arsenal | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League

Arsenal make the short trip across London to face Brentford on Sunday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

After their game against Chelsea was postponed, Liverpool fans can tune in to see how reported transfer target Bukayo Saka fares against the Bees who have the in-form Ivan Toney looking to celebrate his England call-up with more goals.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 7:00am ET

Pacific time: 4:00am PT

Central time: 6:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 4:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 9:00pm AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

