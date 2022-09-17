Skip to main content
Brentford v Arsenal | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League

(Photo by Sergio Ruiz / PRESSINPHOTO)

Brentford v Arsenal | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League

We bring you all the details of how to watch reported Liverpool transfer target Bukayo Saka in Premier League action as Brentford host Arsenal on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Arsenal make the short trip across London to face Brentford on Sunday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

After their game against Chelsea was postponed, Liverpool fans can tune in to see how reported transfer target Bukayo Saka fares against the Bees who have the in-form Ivan Toney looking to celebrate his England call-up with more goals.

Brentford Ivan Toney

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time:  7:00am ET

Pacific time:   4:00am PT

Central time:  6:00am CT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

India

Kick-off is at 4:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 9:00pm AEST 

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Arsenal

Schedule

Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th/18th

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Match Coverage

'Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid...Even Chelsea' - Clubs Queue Up For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Articles

Incredible Virgil van Dijk Stat Evidence Of Remarkable Recovery From Injury

By Neil Andrew
Andy Robertson Goal
News

Liverpool Premier League 2021/22 Prize Money Revealed - It's A Staggering Amount

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To 'Part Ways' With Arthur Melo After Last-Minute Loan Deal

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Ibrahima Konate
News

Liverpool Injury Update | Which Players Will Be Available For Brighton Clash?

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Matheus Nunes Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves
Match Coverage

Wolves v Manchester City | Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Newcastle United Eddie Howe
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth | Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew