Brentford v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

Liverpool face Thomas Frank's Brentford in the Premier League on Monday at the Gtech Community Stadium

Liverpool Team News

New signing Cody Gakpo could be available if the remaining paperwork in respect of his transfer from PSV can be completed on time.

Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott will face late fitness checks after they both picked up knocks in the victory over the Foxes but Fabinho should return after missing the match for personal reasons.

Jurgen Klopp will also be hopeful of being able to call on Roberto Firmino who has missed the games over the festive period with a calf problem.

Curtis Jones and James Milner should also not be far off a return but whether this game may come too soon for the pair remains to be seen.

Long-term injury casualties Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz are all still missing.

Brentford Team News

Ivan Toney is an injury doubt after he was stretchered off with a knee injury in the 2-0 win over West Ham on Friday although reports on Sunday suggested that there is no permanent damage so he could be available.

The Bees will also be without Kristoffer Ajer, Shandon Baptiste, Aaron Hickey, and Frank Onyeka.

