Brentford v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Liverpool travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to take on Brentford in the Premier League on Monday looking to continue their recent good run of form.

The Reds were not at their best but still beat Leicester City 2-1 on Friday to make it four consecutive wins in the League and to move them closer to the top four.

Thomas Frank's Brentford promise to be a tough opponent however after drawing with Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day and beating West Ham United on Friday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:30pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30pm ET

Pacific time: 9:30am PT

Central time: 11:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 11:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 3:30am AEST (Tuesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 6:30pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network, Universo, Universo NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, and DStv Now.

