Brentford v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Liverpool travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to take on Brentford in the Premier League on Monday looking to continue their recent good run of form.
The Reds were not at their best but still beat Leicester City 2-1 on Friday to make it four consecutive wins in the League and to move them closer to the top four.
Thomas Frank's Brentford promise to be a tough opponent however after drawing with Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day and beating West Ham United on Friday.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 5:30pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 12:30pm ET
Pacific time: 9:30am PT
Central time: 11:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 11:00pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 3:30am AEST (Tuesday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 6:30pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network, Universo, Universo NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, and the NBC Sports app.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, and DStv Now.
